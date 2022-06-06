Cleveland Residents To Receive Large Fine For Messy Grass Clippings

A decent sum of money is at stake for those who allow their grass clippings to remain near the street after mowing their lawn. According to Fox8, police in Northwestern Ohio have recently brought attention to an old city ordinance detailing the whereabouts of lawn clippings. If you leave your lawn clippings on the side of the street, you can be fined up to $150. Officials noted that these clippings are dangerous to motorists and can harm city sewer systems.

If a local officer notices these stray clippings, they will issue the property owner a summons. A Facebook Post by the Port Clinton Police Department detailed what might happen if your grass clippings end up on the street:

“Please refrain from placing, blowing, or mowing any lawn or yard waste onto the roadways. This waste is dangerous to motorists and washes into the catch basins clogging the storm sewers. This violates city ordinance Section 557.23(c), which states that no person shall blow grass clippings onto a city street. While on regular patrols, if officers notice grass clippings in the street around your residence, you could be issued a summons for the violation. This is a minor misdemeanor and, if found guilty, could cost you $ 150. The Police Department does not want to issue citations for this; please work with us to keep our city safe and functioning well.”