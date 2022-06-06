This Is The Best Waterpark In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

June 6, 2022

View of four different water park tubes on a clear day
Photo: Getty Images

The best waterpark in Ohio is overlooked by the most popular amusement park in Ohio due to its location.

According to Travelers Worldwide, the best waterpark in all of Ohio is Cedar Point Shores in Sandusky. In fact, this waterpark is rated number two in the nation. It is popular due to its abundance and variety of waterslides and rafting opportunities. The park also features a giant wave pool and lazy river that are perfect for visitors of all ages.

Here is what Travelers Worldwide had to say about the best waterpark in Ohio:

"Cedar Point is well-known for its rollercoasters, but it also has an awesome water park. It has over 20 water slides ranging from mild to wild thrills. Storm Surge is a rollicking raft ride full of turns and drops. The Wild Walleye is made up of two tube slides that zoom you to the bottom. Lemmy’s Lagoon and Lakeside Landing have smaller slides and water features for your little one, including a large sea serpent. Breakwater Bay is a wave pool with half a million gallons of water. Don’t forget the lazy river, which has plenty of water surprises to keep you on your toes."

For more information regarding the best waterparks around the country visit HERE.

