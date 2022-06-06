Here’s The Best Sushi Restaurant In Washington

Sushi is not only delicious but it can be enjoyed throughout the day. Whether you’re grabbing some for lunch or eating a roll as a snack, it rarely disappoints. It also helps that this Japanese dish can be stuffed with all kinds of ingredients, from fish and veggies to different sauces drizzled on top.

If you’re feeling hungry, LoveFood found the best sushi joints in every state:

“We've scoured the country for the best Japanese restaurants, serving everything from signature rolls and traditional nigiri (rice topped with seafood) to innovative twists on the signatures.”

When it comes to Washington state, writers chose Maneki in Seattle! They also explained why they picked this Japanese restaurant:

“When it comes to sushi, this storied restaurant really knows what it's doing, not least because it dates right back to 1904. The Seattle spot is nothing short of an institution, with a traditional menu served in an unfussy dining room with plenty of Japanese-style decorations. The classics are executed to perfection – feast on typical spicy tuna rolls and wild salmon and yellowtail nigiri.”