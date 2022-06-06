Jennifer Lopez Gives Sweet Shoutout To Ben Affleck At MTV Awards
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 6, 2022
Jennifer Lopez received the Generation Awards at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5. During her acceptance speech, the superstar gave the sweetest shoutout to her fiancé Ben Affleck. "Ben and everyone at home, hi!" she said onstage. "Wait for me to have dinner, I'll be home by 7!"
Before the shoutout, JLo reflected on her onscreen career. "I'm not any of the women that I've played, but there's a part of what is deeply true to me in every one of those characters," she shared. "And since you cannot create truth unless you really lived it."
She continued by thanking people who have played a role in her film career. "I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart," she said. "The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that's how I knew I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong."
When she thanked her children, twins Max and Emme, for "teaching me to love," she started to tear up. "I want to thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn't in the room that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done this without you. And I know I couldn't have done it without the fans. You, you, you, you! You are the reason that I am here. I couldn't have done this without you."