Jennifer Lopez Gives Sweet Shoutout To Ben Affleck At MTV Awards

She continued by thanking people who have played a role in her film career. "I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart," she said. "The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that's how I knew I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong."

When she thanked her children, twins Max and Emme, for "teaching me to love," she started to tear up. "I want to thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn't in the room that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done this without you. And I know I couldn't have done it without the fans. You, you, you, you! You are the reason that I am here. I couldn't have done this without you."