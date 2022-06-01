Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Sweet Ben Affleck-Inspired Manicure
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 1, 2022
Jennifer Lopez is flaunting her latest custom manicure which is a loving tribute to her fiancé Ben Affleck. The singer's new set was done by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik who shared a photo of the design which included a gold cross with the letter "B" for Ben and "J" for Jennnifer on her ring finger. The manicurist also added a gold heart to her middle finger.
"If you know… then you know, Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss," wrote Bachik in the caption on his Instagram post below. The manicure also matched perfectly with the big green diamond engagement ring Affleck proposed to her with.
A few months ago, the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon opened up about her engagement ring's unique color in her On the JLo newsletter. "I always say the color green is my lucky color," she said, referring to the iconic jungle-print Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys. "Maybe you can remember a certain green dress." She continued, "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."
Fans will be able to see the beloved couple in Netflix's upcoming documentary Halftime: Jennifer Lopez. In the first trailer for the film, Affleck makes an appearance. The documentary will cover the stressful preparations for JLo's epic Halftime show with Shakira as well as her personal thoughts on her career thus far, including her infamous Oscars snub for Hustlers. The documentary will hit the streaming service on June 14.