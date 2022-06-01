Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Sweet Ben Affleck-Inspired Manicure

Jennifer Lopez is flaunting her latest custom manicure which is a loving tribute to her fiancé Ben Affleck. The singer's new set was done by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik who shared a photo of the design which included a gold cross with the letter "B" for Ben and "J" for Jennnifer on her ring finger. The manicurist also added a gold heart to her middle finger.

"If you know… then you know, Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss," wrote Bachik in the caption on his Instagram post below. The manicure also matched perfectly with the big green diamond engagement ring Affleck proposed to her with.