Joe Jonas Switches Up Lyrics Shading Taylor Swift To Show They're 'Cool'

By Sarah Tate

June 6, 2022

Over a decade since their infamous break-up, Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift are "cool" with each other.

The Jonas Brothers are in the middle of their Las Vegas residency, treating the crowds to their early hits and newer music but what grabbed fans' attention the most was a change to an older favorite, per People. During a performance of "Much Better," Joe Jonas changed the lyrics that once shaded Swift to prove that he's moved on from the past.

The original track, which the band dropped in 2009, included a not-so-subtle dig at Swift with the lyrics, "I got a rep for breaking hearts. Now I'm done with superstars and all the tears on her guitar. I'm not bitter." While never confirmed, the lyrics take a swipe at Swift and her hit "Teardrops On My Guitar" following their 2008 breakup.

However, Jonas updated the lyrics on Friday (June 3) during the first night of their five-night residency. Rather than "Now I'm done with superstars," he sang "Now I'm cool with superstars," which caused the crowd to cheer even more. The moment was captured by one fan in the audience, who shared the video on Twitter.

The subtle change seems to prove there's no bad blood between the two.

