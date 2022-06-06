Lizzo & Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut

According to ET, the couple was recently spotted holding hands in April as they left her birthday party at Craig's in Hollywood. After the spotting, the artist opened up about her relationship with Wright in an interview with Andy Cohen. "Yeah, whatever, yeah," Lizzo said when asked if she was dating the man she was seen holding hands with. "Is that hard?" Cohen asked. "...There's going to be a disparity. You're Lizzo, huge superstar, and that person is whoever that person is. Is that hard in the relationship?" "If you have the right person then no. ...Not at all, it's not even a factor," she replied. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

Lizzo is set to release her next album, Special, on July 15. In the fall she'll embark on her first tour in three years. For more information, click here.