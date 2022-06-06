Minimum Wage To Increase Across Chicago Starting In July

By Logan DeLoye

June 6, 2022

Minimum Wage
Photo: Getty Images

Hourly workers in Chicago who work for an establishment that employs over four employees can expect a raise on July 1. According to Chicago Eater, the hourly pay rate will increase regardless of tips. For those receiving tips, the minimum wage will increase within the range of $8.70 to $9.24 depending on how many people are employed at the establishment. Minimum wage for those who do not receive tips will rise to $15.40 an hour. 

Though the pay rate is new, the raise does not come as a shock to locals as these numbers are updated annually every first of July.

Here is what Chicago.gov had to say about the annual wage increase for hourly workers:

“As of July 1, 2022 the minimum wage in Chicago is $15.40 per hour for employers with 21 or more workers, and $14.50 per hour for employers with 4 to 20 workers. Tipped workers (workers who receive tips as part of their wage, like restaurant servers) have a minimum wage of $8.70 for employers with 4 to 20 workers, and $9.24 for employers with 21 or more workers. If a tipped worker’s wages plus tips do not equal at least the full minimum wage, the employer must make up the difference.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.