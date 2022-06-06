Minimum Wage To Increase Across Chicago Starting In July

Hourly workers in Chicago who work for an establishment that employs over four employees can expect a raise on July 1. According to Chicago Eater, the hourly pay rate will increase regardless of tips. For those receiving tips, the minimum wage will increase within the range of $8.70 to $9.24 depending on how many people are employed at the establishment. Minimum wage for those who do not receive tips will rise to $15.40 an hour.

Though the pay rate is new, the raise does not come as a shock to locals as these numbers are updated annually every first of July.

Here is what Chicago.gov had to say about the annual wage increase for hourly workers:

“As of July 1, 2022 the minimum wage in Chicago is $15.40 per hour for employers with 21 or more workers, and $14.50 per hour for employers with 4 to 20 workers. Tipped workers (workers who receive tips as part of their wage, like restaurant servers) have a minimum wage of $8.70 for employers with 4 to 20 workers, and $9.24 for employers with 21 or more workers. If a tipped worker’s wages plus tips do not equal at least the full minimum wage, the employer must make up the difference.”