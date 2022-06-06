This Is The Best Beach In Chicago

It may come as no surprise to locals that one of the most popular beaches in the entire city exists next to one of the most popular tourist destinations.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best beach in all of Chicago is the Oak Street Beach. Oak Street Beach is known for the attractions that surround it, and the view from the shore. It is in very close proximity to the Magnificent Mile and The Drake Hotel.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best Chicago beach:

"Nestled in the shadows of some of Chicago’s most iconic buildings, hotels, and shops, like the 875 N. Michigan Avenue building (nee: the Hancock Tower), The Drake Hotel, and the entirety of the Magnificent Mile, Oak Street Beach offers a brief beachy reprieve from the retail damage you just inflicted on your wallet. The most urban of city beaches, consisting of a relatively small patch of sand and a long concrete wall for jumping off of, it’s an especially convenient option for tourists staying in a nearby hotel, in desperate need of some refreshment—the swimming kind and the piña colada kind."

