Nashville Woman Pranks Local Restaurant With Her Own Picture

A Nashville woman is pranking her favorite restaurant using her own picture.

If you've ever been to Cracker Barrel, you've likely noticed the unique decorations along the walls, from vintage photographs and signs for popular brands of the past to sporting equipment and even a mounted deer head or two. Nashville native Kim Alley decided to use the eclectic decor to her advantage and play a prank on the Middle Tennessee-based chain, adding her own photo to the wall to see if anyone would notice, per FOX 17.

"I'm always noticing all of the pictures and the different items on the wall. So I though, well how fun would it be if I just put my picture on the wall?" she said, adding that she frequently eats at the chain. "I give them a lot of business. So why not?"

To give her prank the best chance of blending in to the chain's normal decor, she took one of her photos and made it appear older before hanging it up on the restaurant's wall.

"I took it and made it a black and white picture so it would kind of fit in," she said. "Everything at Cracker Barrel looks kind of vintage. So, it's a picture of me on a duck hunting trip to Arkansas."

The photograph is hanging up in one of the locations around Middle Tennessee, but she's not saying where, making the search for the pic more like a fun scavenger hunt for those in the know. Each month, she posts a countdown photo showcasing how long it has managed to go unnoticed. Alley is hopeful her prank can reach the 100-day mark, but her bigger goal is that it can stay up for a full year.

"I'd like to hit a year. 365 days," she said. "Life is too short. You've got to have fun."