See JT Of City Girls' New Underboob Tattoo

"New tatt," JT tweeted along with the photo. "I'm getting more."



"Pain level, 5...6 in some areas," she added.



The tattoo appears to be an attempt to cover up a scar she received when she previously had breast implants. At the top of June, JT responded to a fan who had asked about her breasts if they were natural. In her tweet, the City Girl explained that she got breast implants back in 2018 and shared her experience with them since then.



"I got them done 2018," JT tweeted. "I gained weight in them & didn’t have good bras locked up so they look natural sometime it’s annoying cause they don’t sit well & make me look bigger then what I am. I want a redo but I kinda like them idk…"

