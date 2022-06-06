See JT Of City Girls' New Underboob Tattoo

By Tony M. Centeno

June 6, 2022

JT
Photo: Getty Images

JT of City Girls has been open about her body alterations in the past but this time she's showing off her new tattoo that's in a place where only she will see.

On Sunday, June 5, the Miami rapper, who previously collaborated with Summer Walker on "Ex For A Reason," took to social media to reveal her brand new tat. The fresh ink, which appears to resemble a thick feather, is located under her left breast. In her post, JT explained just how painful it was and revealed that it's the first of many tattoos she plans to get in the near future.

"New tatt," JT tweeted along with the photo. "I'm getting more."

"Pain level, 5...6 in some areas," she added.

The tattoo appears to be an attempt to cover up a scar she received when she previously had breast implants. At the top of June, JT responded to a fan who had asked about her breasts if they were natural. In her tweet, the City Girl explained that she got breast implants back in 2018 and shared her experience with them since then.

"I got them done 2018," JT tweeted. "I gained weight in them & didn’t have good bras locked up so they look natural sometime it’s annoying cause they don’t sit well & make me look bigger then what I am. I want a redo but I kinda like them idk…"

For those wondering, no, the tattoo is not easily visible. JT clarified that you can only see about half of it. She also said that she plans to post another image of the tattoo next month once it has healed.

