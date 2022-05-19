City Girls Receive Lil Uzi Vert Action Figure During Hilarious Interview

City Girls recently shut down the stage at Coachella so the rap game's favorite Human Serviette, Nardwuar had to follow them there.



In a new interview published on Wednesday, May 18, Nardwuar pulled up on Yung Miami and JT while they were in Indio, Calif. to talk about their come-up and, of course, hook them up with rare gifts that only they would appreciate. Nardwuar kicked off the interview by presenting them with Salt-N-Pepa Funko Pop dolls, since they were so heavily influenced by the iconic duo. Towards the end of the interview, Nardwuar presents JT with a bobblehead action figure that looks exactly like her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert.