City Girls Receive Lil Uzi Vert Action Figure During Hilarious Interview
By Tony M. Centeno
May 19, 2022
City Girls recently shut down the stage at Coachella so the rap game's favorite Human Serviette, Nardwuar had to follow them there.
In a new interview published on Wednesday, May 18, Nardwuar pulled up on Yung Miami and JT while they were in Indio, Calif. to talk about their come-up and, of course, hook them up with rare gifts that only they would appreciate. Nardwuar kicked off the interview by presenting them with Salt-N-Pepa Funko Pop dolls, since they were so heavily influenced by the iconic duo. Towards the end of the interview, Nardwuar presents JT with a bobblehead action figure that looks exactly like her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert.
"I'm going to take this home to him tonight," JT said.
That's not the only gift Nardwuar had up his sleeve. He also gave Yung Miami aka Caresha a photo of herself in the video for DJ Khaled and T-Pain's "I'm So Hood" video, which she tries to brush off since she didn't want people looking for her in that video. He also hooked them up with a couple of vinyl records from their favorite Miami artists Trick Daddy, Jacki-O and the late DJ Uncle Al.
Yung Miami and JT have been busy since they took over Coachella last month. The City Girls, who recently dropped their song "Top Notch" featuring Fivio Foreign, are preparing to hit the road with Jack Harlow for his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour. The Miami duo plans to open up for the Kentucky rapper in various cities across the country this fall.
Watch the City Girls' entire interview with Nardwuar below.