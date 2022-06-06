Support Beam Falls Off Missouri Carnival Ride, Seven People Stranded

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 6, 2022

Carnival Scene
Photo: Getty Images

A carnival ride in Missouri broke down Friday night (June 3), leaving seven people trapped inside, according to the New York Post

Kirkwood Fire and Rescue responded to the broken-down carnival ride and the rescue operation began at about 10 p.m. A total of seven people were trapped, and some were stranded more than 40 feet in the air. According to officials, “Crews, utilizing their training in technical rescue, quickly and efficiently secured the ride and extricated all 7 occupants without injury.” They used ropes, technical systems and an aerial ladder to rescue the individuals, and the whole operation took around half an hour. 

The carnival was part of a weekend event called St. Petersfest, a fundraiser for the local St. Peter Catholic Church. According to NewsNation Now, some riders claimed they saw a support beam for one of the two carts fall off and the main arm of the ride bend. 

The ride has since been removed from the carnival by the company operating the ride, American Banner Amusements. The cause for the malfunction is still under investigation. Church officials said this was the first time they’ve had an issue with a ride in the 30 years they’ve held the festival.

Last night Kirkwood Fire / Rescue responded to a call for people trapped on a carnival ride in the downtown district. A...

Posted by Kirkwood Fire / Rescue on Saturday, June 4, 2022
