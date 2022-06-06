Texas Is Home To Two Of America’s 15 Best Water Parks

Summer is in full swing and people are itching to get outside and play in the water. What better way to do that then by visiting the state’s best water park?

Travellers Worldwide compiled a list of the 15 best water parks in the USA. The website states, “Water parks are popular in the US and fortunately, you can find at least one in every state, even Alaska. But not all water parks are created equal. The US is lucky to have some of the best in the world.”

According to the study, the two Texas water parks made the list.

Schlitternahn in New Braunfels came in at number three on the list. The website says:

“Schlitterbahn calls itself the “World’s Best Water Park” and it just might be. It’s near San Antonio, making it a perfect outing for your vacation. It’s also a resort with several types of rooms.

You get free water park admission as a resort guest. The water park is made up of 51 rivers, slides, and other attractions and is divided into four distinct sections.”

The Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine came in at number 10. The website explains:

“Great Wolf Lodge is a water park and hotel with other amenities like an arcade, ropes course, mini-golf, and an interactive game called MagiQuest. There are locations around the country, so you’re likely a few hours away from one.

Great Wolf is great for families with kids under ten. While everyone can enjoy the parks, most only have 4-5 larger slides. The main focus is on the wave pool and water play areas for younger kids.”

Click here to check out the full list.