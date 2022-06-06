Texas Lands Among Top 10 States With The Most UFO Sightings

By Ginny Reese

June 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think. Since it was founded, the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has documented around 90,000 UFO sightings.

Stacker compiled a list of states with the most UFO sightings. The website states, "Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m."

Texas landed among the top 10. The state has had 3,848 documented UFO sightings. Here what the study says:

"Several of Texas' most famous recordings of UFO activity had multiple witnesses, garnering more credibility than other, one-off documentation and raising additional, unanswered questions. Such was the case in January 2008, when dozens of residents in the tiny town of Stephenville, Texas reported white lights floating over Highway 67 in a single arc that then moved silently into vertical, parallel lines. Although the Air Force claimed F-16s had been flying in that proximity at the time, eyewitnesses disputed those claims, saying the lights were far too advanced for such a simple explanation."

According to the study, here are the top ten states for UFO sightings:

  1. California- 10,333
  2. Florida- 5,826
  3. Washington- 4,351
  4. Texas- 3,848
  5. New York- 3,830
  6. Pennsylvania- 3,517
  7. Arizona, 3,188
  8. Ohio- 3,012
  9. Illinois- 2,758
  10. North Carolina- 2,629

Click here to check out the full study.

