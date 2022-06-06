This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Massachusetts.

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Darryl's Corner Bar as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Boston’s laid-back Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen serves some of the best soul food in America," the Daily Meal's Dan Myers wrote. "It’s best known for its all-you-can-eat jazz brunch, served Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $24.95 for adults and $16.95 for kids 6-12. Diners can feast on fried chicken, barbecue ribs, rice and beans, collard greens, mac and cheese, scrambled eggs, waffles, ham and a variety of other weekly rotating dishes."

