This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

June 7, 2022

Prepared food in warming dishes on buffet
Photo: Getty Images

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Massachusetts.

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Darryl's Corner Bar as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Boston’s laid-back Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen serves some of the best soul food in America," the Daily Meal's Dan Myers wrote. "It’s best known for its all-you-can-eat jazz brunch, served Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $24.95 for adults and $16.95 for kids 6-12. Diners can feast on fried chicken, barbecue ribs, rice and beans, collard greens, mac and cheese, scrambled eggs, waffles, ham and a variety of other weekly rotating dishes."

Here is the Daily Meal's full list of the best dish in every state:

  1. Alabama- Barnyard Buffet (Saraland)
  2. Alaska- Gold Creek Salmon Bake (Juneau)
  3. Arizona- Wandering Horse Buffet (Scottsdale)
  4. Arkansas- Brown's Country Store and Restaurant (Benton)
  5. California- Hae Jang Chon (Los Angeles)
  6. Colorado- Los Cabos II (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- Evergreens at the Simsbury Inn (Simsbury)
  8. Delaware- Deerfield (Newark)
  9. Florida- The Circle (Palm Beach)
  10. Georgia- Nori Nori (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- 100 Sails (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- China Grand Buffet (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Warsaw Inn European Buffet (Lynwood)
  14. Indiana- The Journey (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Americana (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Cinzetti's (Overland Park)
  17. Kentucky- J. Graham's Café (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Dooky Chase (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Harraseeket Inn (Freeport)
  20. Maryland- Hooper's Crab House (West Ocean City)
  21. Massachusetts- Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen (Boston)
  22. Michigan- The Grand Hotel Main Dining Room (Mackinac Island)
  23. Minnesota- Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant (Melrose and Sartell)
  24. Mississippi- Palace Buffet (Biloxi)
  25. Missouri- PeachTree Restaurant (Kansas City)
  26. Montana- Soup and Such (Billings)
  27. Nebraska- Valentino's Grand Italian Buffet (various locations)
  28. Nevada- Bacchanal Buffet, Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- The Foundry (Manchester)
  30. New Jersey- The Borgata Buffet, The Borgata (Atlantic City)
  31. New Mexico- Tomato Café (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Becco (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- Casey's Buffet (Wilmington)
  34. North Dakota- Passage to India (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen (Mount Hope)
  36. Oklahoma- Mt. Everest Cuisines (Edmond)
  37. Oregon- Abhiruchi (Beaverton)
  38. Pennsylvania- Shady Maple Smorgasbord (East Earl)
  39. Rhode Island- The Nordic (Charlestown)
  40. South Carolina- Captain George's Seafood Restaurant (Myrtle Beach)
  41. South Dakota- Sanaa's Gourmet (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Brook Shaw's Old Country Store (Jackson)
  43. Texas- Allen's Family Style Meals (Sweetwater)
  44. Utah- The Roof Restaurant (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- J. Morgan's Steakhouse (Montpelier)
  46. Virginia- Michie Tavern (Charlottesville)
  47. Washington- Salty's on Alki Beach (Seattle)
  48. Washington, D.C.- Seasons
  49. West Virginia- Quinet's (New Martinsville)
  50. Wisconsin- North Country Steak Buffet (La Crosse)
  51. Wyoming- Bar J Chuckwagon (Wilson)
