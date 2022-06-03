This Is The Most Beautiful Restaurant In California

It is only customary for the most beautiful restaurant in all of California to feature some of the most beautiful beach views, and; you can't get much closer to the ocean than this.

According to a list put together by Trips To Discover, the most beautiful restaurant in all of California is The Marine Room located in La Jolla. The Marine Room is for lovers. The whole restaurant gives off a romantic aura and provides top-notch ocean views from every angle. The restaurant was built right on the sand, and the seafood is extremely fresh. If you are planning your next date night at The Marine Room, be sure to wear your best attire.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in all of California:

"One of the best romantic restaurants with an ocean view in the San Diego area, if you dine at high tide you’ll enjoy your meal while the waves crash against the windows. The Marine Room was built in 1941, made to withstand the force of the ocean, and sits right on the sand, with diners separated only from the dramatic surf by the sturdy, custom-built glass. It’s a place to come dressed to the nines, with a strict formal dress code that makes for a fun night out and worth it for the extraordinary experience. Every one of the seafood dishes is exquisite, but the lobster tail is a top pick, while the lobster bisque is a must for the starter."

