This Is The Best Waterpark In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

June 6, 2022

View of four different water park tubes on a clear day
Photo: Getty Images

There is surely no shortage of waterparks in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Dells alone house more than 20 different parks.

According to Travelers Worldwide, the best waterpark in all of Wisconsin is Noah's Ark located in Wisconsin Dells. Noah's Ark is actually the largest waterpark in all of America. The park features a whopping 80 rides, differing in size and ride time. There is something to do for visitors of every age, and a good selection of food and drink.

Here is what Travelers Worldwide had to say about the best waterpark in Wisconsin:

"Wisconsin Dells is known for its water parks – it’s dubbed the water park capital of the world with over 20 parks. Noah’s Ark is the largest of them all, and the largest water park in the US. There are over 80 different attractions for all ages. The Time Warp is a behemoth water bowl that’s enclosed, so you’ll never know what’s coming next. The Raja is a huge open slide made to look like a scorpion. For little ones, there’s plenty to do. There’s a splash pad, kiddie pool, and Tadpole Bay, which is full of water features. Your kids will be busy all day."

For more information regarding the best waterparks around the country visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.