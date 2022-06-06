This Is The Best Waterpark In Wisconsin

There is surely no shortage of waterparks in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Dells alone house more than 20 different parks.

According to Travelers Worldwide, the best waterpark in all of Wisconsin is Noah's Ark located in Wisconsin Dells. Noah's Ark is actually the largest waterpark in all of America. The park features a whopping 80 rides, differing in size and ride time. There is something to do for visitors of every age, and a good selection of food and drink.

Here is what Travelers Worldwide had to say about the best waterpark in Wisconsin:

"Wisconsin Dells is known for its water parks – it’s dubbed the water park capital of the world with over 20 parks. Noah’s Ark is the largest of them all, and the largest water park in the US. There are over 80 different attractions for all ages. The Time Warp is a behemoth water bowl that’s enclosed, so you’ll never know what’s coming next. The Raja is a huge open slide made to look like a scorpion. For little ones, there’s plenty to do. There’s a splash pad, kiddie pool, and Tadpole Bay, which is full of water features. Your kids will be busy all day."

