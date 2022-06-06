This Is The Best Waterpark Pool In Atlanta

Nothing screams Summer quite like packing a beach bag and heading to your local waterpark to soak up the sun. There is one Atlanta waterpark pool that stands out from the rest due to its size and surroundings.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best waterpark pool in Atlanta is at the Seven Springs Waterpark located in Powder Springs. The waterpark accommodates visitors of all ages, and the main pool features two small slides for children. The pool is large enough for individual groups to have their own space, and it can be a relaxing alternative for those who do not enjoy water rides. Thrillist mentioned that there are a lot of food options just steps away from the main pool.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best waterpark pool in Atlanta:

"If you’re ever in Cobb County this summer, Seven Springs is definitely a spot you have to hit. This water park accommodates people young, old, and everybody in between. It features two water slides and a splash pad for the kiddies, along with a large pool area for family fun. You can also bring your appetite because the facility also has a full-service concession stand."

For more of the best pools located throughout the city visit HERE.