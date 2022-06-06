Tucson Police Investigate Death At Raytheon

Police are investigating after the death of a person at Raytheon. KOLD reported that an employee died in a shooting at the company’s facility near Tucson International Airport on June 5th. Raytheon is located at 1151 East Hermans Road.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the situation took place around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5th. Officers say they were called to the facility and were told a Raytheon employee had been shot. The employee died at the scene.

Tucson Police Department, Tucson Airport Police Department, and Pima County Sheriff’s Department were all involved in a large-scale search of the area throughout the night, but no suspects are found. The area was then deemed safe.

Investigators say that there are no outstanding suspects and the situation was completely contained to Raytheon property.