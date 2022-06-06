Twitter Reacts To Cody Rhodes' Gruesome Pre-Match Injury

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes went viral after he managed to wrestle through a torn pectoral injury during the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event on Sunday (June 5) night in Chicago.

Prior to the show, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported the injury to Rhodes' right pec, which he said occurred while Rhodes was "weight training," but confirmed the second-generation wrestler would still compete in his scheduled match against Seth Rollins.

During the match, Rhodes took off his entrance attire and revealed a gnarly bruise, which became the main focus of the match as Rollins targeted the injury and Rhodes managed to overcome it, hitting Rollins with his finisher, Cross Rhodes, twice and using a sledgehammer to pick up the victory.