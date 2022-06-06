Twitter Reacts To Cody Rhodes' Gruesome Pre-Match Injury
By Jason Hall
June 6, 2022
WWE superstar Cody Rhodes went viral after he managed to wrestle through a torn pectoral injury during the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event on Sunday (June 5) night in Chicago.
Prior to the show, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported the injury to Rhodes' right pec, which he said occurred while Rhodes was "weight training," but confirmed the second-generation wrestler would still compete in his scheduled match against Seth Rollins.
During the match, Rhodes took off his entrance attire and revealed a gnarly bruise, which became the main focus of the match as Rollins targeted the injury and Rhodes managed to overcome it, hitting Rollins with his finisher, Cross Rhodes, twice and using a sledgehammer to pick up the victory.
"For the love of the game." - @CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/3bHlLl5UB9— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
For the love of the game— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 6, 2022
Numerous Twitter users reacted to the gruesome bruise and credited Rhodes for managing to not only wrestle through it, but put on a show-stealing performance.
Mad respect to the KANG. Get well soon champ, you’re a warrior— Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) June 6, 2022
You once again showed the wrestling world. Well done, Cody.— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) June 6, 2022
You’re the man. Keep grinding.— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 6, 2022
Hurt or injured? @PardonMyTake @rasslin pic.twitter.com/rzLvO2rs6M— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2022
Nobody has an excuse to not show up to work today #HIAC pic.twitter.com/5Gk6YBJESO— Rasslin’ (@rasslin) June 6, 2022
Cody Rhodes with a torn pec still putting on a banger with Seth, he deserves the world title when he’s 100% again just for that.— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 6, 2022
A lot of people would’ve backed out of the match, huge respect to that man.
The performance of a lifetime.@CodyRhodes goes 3-0 against @WWERollins after a spectacular #HIAC match! pic.twitter.com/wrwbarHYFP— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Nothing but respect for @CodyRhodes— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 6, 2022
This will become one of those iconic wrestling pics— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) June 6, 2022
Cody Rhodes gave it tonight 🔥 #HIAC pic.twitter.com/gV8r4VSk32
Okay so it’s official :@CodyRhodes isn’t human.— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 6, 2022
Rhodes made his WWE return after a nearly six-year absence at WrestleMania 37 in April, becoming the first major All Elite Wrestling star to sign with the company, having also previously served as an executive and a crucial factor in the promotion's 2019 launch.
Rhodes, the son of late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and younger brother of WWE legend and current AEW wrestler/coach Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as 'Goldust,' began his wrestling career in WWE's developmental program in 2006.