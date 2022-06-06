Watch Nandi Bushell Play Her Most Prestigious Gig Yet
By Katrina Nattress
June 6, 2022
Nandi Bushell is 12 years old and she already has so many accomplishments under her sleeve, and over the weekend she may have experienced her biggest one yet: performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The young musical phenom sat behind the drum kit to accompany Jax Jones and Stefflon Don during their sets before taking center stage with a dance troupe.
"It was an #HONOUR to perform in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the day after the Party at the Palace!" Bushell wrote on YouTube. "Thank you for inviting me #Queen Elizabeth! I had an incredible time working with @boyblueent dancers and the @platinumjubileepageant team! The last 2 days have been UNREAL! I am so proud of our performances! We made these amazing memories together. Thank you Sophie and your team. Thank you Diane Goldie for another beautiful costume! Thank you @LudwigDrumsHQ @Avedis Zildjian Company and @Vic Firth supporting me."
Watch her prestigious performance above.
This isn't the first time Bushell's been on a large stage. Last year she played "Everlong" with the Foo Fighters during the Los Angeles stop of their tour — an experience she described as "the best night of my entire life" — after handily beating Dave Grohl at a drum battle.