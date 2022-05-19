Royal Family Reveals Big-Name Lineup For Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert

The concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration has finally been revealed and it's full of some of the biggest stars in the UK, the US, and the world. The Platinum Party at the Palace will air on BBC One on Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 P.M. "Join this star-studded line-up for an unforgettable night, celebrating some of the most significant moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign," the Royal Family announced on Instagram.

The legendary Diana Ross will close the star-studded show. "I have had the honor of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family," Ross said of the upcoming performance. "Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."