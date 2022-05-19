Royal Family Reveals Big-Name Lineup For Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration has finally been revealed and it's full of some of the biggest stars in the UK, the US, and the world. The Platinum Party at the Palace will air on BBC One on Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 P.M. "Join this star-studded line-up for an unforgettable night, celebrating some of the most significant moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign," the Royal Family announced on Instagram.

The legendary Diana Ross will close the star-studded show. "I have had the honor of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family," Ross said of the upcoming performance. "Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."

A three-stage setup will host performances from Queen and Adam Lambert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sir Elton John, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, and many more. According to People Royals, appearances will also be made by Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Dame Julie Andrews, and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Members of the royal family will come together in June for a four-day weekend of celebrations to honor the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be present for the momentous occasion but will not be seated on the Palace Balcony. The long weekend will end with a special parade through central London on Sunday, June 5.

