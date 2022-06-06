Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After Crashing Into San Diego Restaurant

One person was arrested after police said they drove their car into a restaurant’s patio in downtown San Diego early Monday (June 6) morning.

According to San Diego Police, a driver is facing charges of driving under the influence after driving the wrong direction in the Gaslamp Quarter and crashing a BMW into the outdoor seating area of Operacaffe in the 800 block on Fourth Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday.

Operacaffe, a local Italian restaurant, sustained damage to its patio area during the crash, with chairs and tables broken and glass shattered from the impact, per ABC 10 News. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the accident, including the driver who managed to escape the car without injury. The driver was evaluated and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

As of noon Monday, Operacaffe has not issued a statement regarding the damages it sustained in the incident; instead, the Italian restaurant shared a local news station’s story on its Instagram Story. In a separate video, they revealed what the patio looks like currently, with some of the outdoor furniture pushed into a pile onto one side and broken slats hanging down.

No other information has been made available as of time of publication, including the extent of the damage at Operacaffe and if, or how long, it will affect business.