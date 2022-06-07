Chick-Fil-A Wants To Put Up Sign On Texas Highway — Here's Why They Can't

A newly-opened Chick-fil-A location in Houston, Texas, is in a dispute with the city over a sign it wants to put up to advertise its new store.

The chicken fast food restaurant wants to put up a 42-foot sign along I-45 for its new location on the Gulf Freeway, according to the Houston Chronicle. City code, however, doesn't allow signs that tall. The limit is 31 feet.

Chick-fil-A and city officials have been going back and forth for months about the 11-foot difference. In July 2020, City Council voted to "reduce the maximum allowable height and size of signs along parts of I-45 from 42 feet to 31 feet to limit 'distraction to drivers and improve the first impression of travelers' arriving to Houston," the Houston Chronicle reported.

Chick-fil-A is asking for an exception to be made to its sign because nearby signs for Raising Cane's, Burger King and Popeyes all have 42-foot signs — which were updated before the new code was written.

"We are just requesting that we be considered for an increase in height to match the signs that are right in row with our sign. This would keep everything uniform for that block of Gulf Freeway," a Chick-fil-A attorney told council members in March.

City Council will vote on the fate of Chick-fil-A's new sign on Wednesday (June 8). For more information about the dispute, click here.