Chick-Fil-A Wants To Put Up Sign On Texas Highway — Here's Why They Can't

By Dani Medina

June 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A newly-opened Chick-fil-A location in Houston, Texas, is in a dispute with the city over a sign it wants to put up to advertise its new store.

The chicken fast food restaurant wants to put up a 42-foot sign along I-45 for its new location on the Gulf Freeway, according to the Houston Chronicle. City code, however, doesn't allow signs that tall. The limit is 31 feet.

Chick-fil-A and city officials have been going back and forth for months about the 11-foot difference. In July 2020, City Council voted to "reduce the maximum allowable height and size of signs along parts of I-45 from 42 feet to 31 feet to limit 'distraction to drivers and improve the first impression of travelers' arriving to Houston," the Houston Chronicle reported.

Chick-fil-A is asking for an exception to be made to its sign because nearby signs for Raising Cane's, Burger King and Popeyes all have 42-foot signs — which were updated before the new code was written.

"We are just requesting that we be considered for an increase in height to match the signs that are right in row with our sign. This would keep everything uniform for that block of Gulf Freeway," a Chick-fil-A attorney told council members in March.

City Council will vote on the fate of Chick-fil-A's new sign on Wednesday (June 8). For more information about the dispute, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.