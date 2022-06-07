Demi Lovato Shares Another Track From Newly Announced Album

The as-of-now untitled track is definitely harder than any other music Demi has released in the past. The catchy chorus and the anthemic chanting are reminiscent of Turnstile's latest album, a band that Demi revealed they had been listening to recently. In the same interview, Demi revealed her plans to make a rock album. “It’s definitely not R&B or soulful,” she told Inked. “I would say it’s more rock than anything.”

Fans are so excited about the new sound that they've affectionately dubbed the upcoming era, "Rockvato." Before announcing Friday's single and the album, Demi teased fans with a message in their email inbox. On Thursday, May 26, fans subscribed to Demi's mailing list got an unexplained newspaper clipping that featured headlines like, "Demi Lovato's Pop Music Career 09/20/11 - 01/20/22."

Demi's lead single "Skin Of My Teeth" and its music video will drop on Friday, June 10.