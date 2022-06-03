Demi Lovato Gives Fans Another Snippet Of "Skin Of My Teeth" In New TikTok

When they officially announced the single in an Instagram post, they unveiled some creepy visuals with it. The single cover features Demi in full gothic garb rising out of a body of water. Another slide showed an older man with red, sunken eyes creepily lifting up a camcorder to film something before cutting away to the song's title and release date.

Fans sounded off in the comment section writing words of excitement and support for Lovato as they prepare to enter a new era in their musical career. "Love you Demi, we're ready," one fan wrote, while another wrote, "Give it to me now!" One fan has clearly been following the singer's many teasers throughout the year, "Dude been obsessed since January. Literally screaming crying cannot wait for this," they wrote. Last month, Demi confirmed their fans' suspicions that this new era would be rock-oriented which they have dubbed "Rockvato." During an interview with Inked the vocalist shared that the album is "definitely not R&B or soulful." She confirmed, "I would say it’s more rock than anything.”