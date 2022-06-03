Demi Lovato Gives Fans Another Snippet Of "Skin Of My Teeth" In New TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 3, 2022
Demi Lovato isn't done teasing their upcoming song "Skin of my Teeth." The singer's highly-anticipated song is set to release on Friday, June 10, with an accompanying music video. To get fans excited for next week's release, Demi took to TikTok to show off a quick behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video while revealing another part of the new song.
The new TikTok audio sounds like it's the chorus of the song since it contains the track's title in the lyrics. "I'm alive by the skin of my teeth," Demi belts on the track. "I survived but it got harder to breathe." The video also shows a lengthy storyboard that's likely for the song's music video.
@ddlovato
Skin of my Teeth 🩸 6/10♬ Skin of my Teeth - Demi Lovato
When they officially announced the single in an Instagram post, they unveiled some creepy visuals with it. The single cover features Demi in full gothic garb rising out of a body of water. Another slide showed an older man with red, sunken eyes creepily lifting up a camcorder to film something before cutting away to the song's title and release date.
Fans sounded off in the comment section writing words of excitement and support for Lovato as they prepare to enter a new era in their musical career. "Love you Demi, we're ready," one fan wrote, while another wrote, "Give it to me now!" One fan has clearly been following the singer's many teasers throughout the year, "Dude been obsessed since January. Literally screaming crying cannot wait for this," they wrote. Last month, Demi confirmed their fans' suspicions that this new era would be rock-oriented which they have dubbed "Rockvato." During an interview with Inked the vocalist shared that the album is "definitely not R&B or soulful." She confirmed, "I would say it’s more rock than anything.”