Demi Lovato Is 'Proud To Be Non-Binary' & Will Talk About It In New Songs

The talented vocalist publicly came out as pansexual and non-binary in the spring of 2021. Last month, attentive fans noticed Lovato updated their social media bio changing their pronouns to "they/them/she/her." The singer has been going by they/them pronouns since last year.

Lovato also revealed some details about what the album will sound like in the interview. “It’s definitely not R&B or soulful,” she told Inked. “I would say it’s more rock than anything.” She also added that she's been listening to artists like Royal & the Serpent and Turnstile. Their fans, known as Lovatics, have dubbed the upcoming musical era "Rockvato" and are keeping a close eye on any hints or snippets of songs Lovato has been randomly posting to their Instagram.