Demi Lovato Is 'Proud To Be Non-Binary' & Will Talk About It In New Songs

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato has been teasing their highly-anticipated eighth studio album all year and now they're giving fans more details. In a new interview with Inked Magazine, the "Cool For The Summer" singer revealed some updates on what the album will sound like and a few lyrical themes centered around people's reaction to their gender identity.

While Lovato emphasized that "My gender identity has nothing to do with my music or the direction that it takes," they're "proud to be non-binary and I talk a little about acceptance from others in the lyrics of my new songs.”

The talented vocalist publicly came out as pansexual and non-binary in the spring of 2021. Last month, attentive fans noticed Lovato updated their social media bio changing their pronouns to "they/them/she/her." The singer has been going by they/them pronouns since last year.

Lovato also revealed some details about what the album will sound like in the interview. “It’s definitely not R&B or soulful,” she told Inked. “I would say it’s more rock than anything.” She also added that she's been listening to artists like Royal & the Serpent and Turnstile. Their fans, known as Lovatics, have dubbed the upcoming musical era "Rockvato" and are keeping a close eye on any hints or snippets of songs Lovato has been randomly posting to their Instagram.

