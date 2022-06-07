Detroit Business Receives City's First Recreational Marijuana License

After more than two years of waiting, Detroit has finally awarded its first recreational marijuana business license, according to WXYZ News.

Michigan legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2019. That's also when Doghouse Farms, located on the city's east side, opened up and spent more than $4 million on the 25,000 square foot space in hopes the city would let them operate. And after 15 months of producing only medicinal cannabis, the marijuana cultivator was awarded the city's first license to grow marijuana in city limits for recreational use.

"Just recently we were able to apply and get the first adult-use license in the city of Detroit, so we applied and got two adult-use licenses," Doghouse Farms CEO Eric Slutzky said. "We were ready as soon as the application went live. But the city actually made it pretty quick and painless. I could only hope they could do the same soon enough for all of the license types."

Each recreational license allows cultivators to have up to 2,000 plants. Doghouse also has their three Class C medical licenses, which allow them to grow up to 4,500 plants. You can now expect their product to hit shelves in the coming weeks.