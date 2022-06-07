Dua Lipa May Have A New Love Interest & Fans Are Obsessed

Dua Lipa may have a potential new love interest, at least according to fans online. It all started when the hitmaker was spotted dancing with Elite actor Arón Piper over the weekend. After her Future Nostalgia Tour touched down in Barcelona, Dua was recorded dancing in a nightclub in Madrid. In the videos shared online, Arón, who's known for playing Ander Muñoz in the Netflix show Elite, is seen cozying up to the pop star. Fans flooded social media with comments about the pair's chemistry.

"DUA LIPA AND ARON PIPER DANCING TOGETHER HELLO?" one fan captioned the video. "Dua Lipa is living la vida loca in spain and Arón Piper is living the dream, i watch with respect," wrote another fan.