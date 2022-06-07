Dua Lipa May Have A New Love Interest & Fans Are Obsessed
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 7, 2022
Dua Lipa may have a potential new love interest, at least according to fans online. It all started when the hitmaker was spotted dancing with Elite actor Arón Piper over the weekend. After her Future Nostalgia Tour touched down in Barcelona, Dua was recorded dancing in a nightclub in Madrid. In the videos shared online, Arón, who's known for playing Ander Muñoz in the Netflix show Elite, is seen cozying up to the pop star. Fans flooded social media with comments about the pair's chemistry.
"DUA LIPA AND ARON PIPER DANCING TOGETHER HELLO?" one fan captioned the video. "Dua Lipa is living la vida loca in spain and Arón Piper is living the dream, i watch with respect," wrote another fan.
ARON PIPER AND DUA LIPA OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/Wc7kjJrAPv— melina (@othersidedoor) June 4, 2022
Neither Dua or Arón have commented on the viral videos, so their potential romantic relationship is just wishful thinking from fans online. However, Dua is famously single. Lipa parted ways with her previous boyfriend Anwar Hadid in 2021 after dating for two years. As for Arón, Cosmopolitan reported that the actor was rumored to be dating model and fashion designer Jessica Goicoechea, but the pair never confirmed if they were dating. Fans also pointed out that the actor was recently seen kissing artist FKA Twigs in a NSFW video posted to her TikTok account.
In an interview with Vogue last month, Dua opened up about how she's navigating and enjoying her single life. “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want," she shared. “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.”