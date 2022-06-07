Housekeepers Find Meth Lab Inside Lynnwood Hotel Room

A routine cleanup for hotel cleaning staff in Seattle ended up being a dangerous discovery, KIRO 7 reports.

Lynnwood Police and South Snohomish County Fire responded to a hotel in the 3500 block of 196th Street Southwest just before noon on Saturday, June 4, according to officers. Housekeeping personnel told cops they found an illegal methamphetamine lab inside one of the hotel rooms, authorities say.

Guests and staff were evacuated for safety concerns as the hazmat team tested for contamination. After personnel determined there was no contamination, officials obtained a search warrant and the Washington State Patrol SWAT/Lab team check out the room.

Crews reportedly found beakers, chemicals, unknown liquids, and "other indications of an active lab to produce methamphetamine," according to the police department. Some contaminated items were removed for destruction by state personnel, reporters learned.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been brought into custody as of Tuesday afternoon (June 7).

