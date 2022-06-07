'I'm Not Jumping In After You': Arizona Cops On Leave After Man Drowns

Body-cam footage shows the moment a man drowned in an Arizona lake over Memorial Day weekend, and no one jumped in to help. ABC 13 News reported that officers are now under fire for not saving the man.

Body cam footage shows police arriving to check on what they described as a physical disturbance between the man, Sean Bickings, and his wife. The responding officers have been suspended pending the results of multiple investigations into the incident, according to a statement by the city of Tempe.

The video shows Bickings climbing over a fence and slowly wading into the lake. Officers tell him that swimming isn't allowed, but he continues to go out and under the pedestrian bridge. The video then cuts out because it it too sensitive, but the audio keeps playing. An officer can be heard saying, "So what's your plan now?"

Bickings responds, "I'm going to drown. I'm doing to drown."

Another officer says, "No you're not... go to the pylon and hold on." Bickings responded, "I can't. I can't"

That's when an officer can be heard saying, "Okay, I'm not jumping in after you."

The city says that it intends to get more videos of the incident from other officers and cameras in the area in the coming days.