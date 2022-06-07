Johnny Depp Shares Loving Message To His 'Loyal' Supporters In First TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 7, 2022
Johnny Depp has created a new TikTok account and his first post is a loving message to his supporters following the whirlwind defamation trial. The TikTok features footage of his fans holding signs and showing up at the courthouse to show support for the actor. Depp captioned the video with the following statement:
"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD"
@johnnydepp
Depp joined the popular social media platform less than a week after winning $15 million in damages from Heard. The Virginia jury reached a unanimous verdict on Wednesday, June 1, after a three-day deliberation, voting in favor of Depp. The actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. As for Amber Heard, the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages.
After the win, Depp released a statement saying, "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me.” Heard also released a statement on the verdict, saying, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."
The public's reaction to the trial, and specifically the media's handling of Heard and domestic abuse, has been controversial, with some people, including her attorney, claiming Heard was demonized.