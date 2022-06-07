Johnny Depp Shares Loving Message To His 'Loyal' Supporters In First TikTok

Johnny Depp has created a new TikTok account and his first post is a loving message to his supporters following the whirlwind defamation trial. The TikTok features footage of his fans holding signs and showing up at the courthouse to show support for the actor. Depp captioned the video with the following statement:

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD"