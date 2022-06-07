Ohio Woman Breaks Fiancé Out Of Prison

By Logan DeLoye

June 7, 2022

Open door to prison cell
Photo: Getty Images

This Ohio woman took 'till death do us part' a little too seriously when she decided to assist in breaking her fiancé out of prison. According to NBC4, all of the inmates who escaped were being held for non-violet drug charges. Reports from the local sheriffs office show that the inmates fled the vicinity by climbing a fence.

The Ohio State Highway patrol, along with other local deputies, began to search for the escaped inmates. NBC4 noted that the prison staff saw Allie Angelo near the fence before the men escaped. Her ex husband, Matthew Sladen, actually assisted in helping her fiancé escape. Sladen later retreated to a Walmart in Waverly where he was detained by police.

At the end of the day on Monday, police were able to find four of the five men that escaped. Two of the men were found near a road very close to the prison and were taken back into custody. Another was found near a historic property in Wheelersburg and gave up the location of a fourth inmate who was hiding near a mobile home off of Selby Avenue.

46-year-old Thomas Charles Comberger remains on the loose. Sladen and Angelo face felony charges for helping the inmates escape from the prison.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.