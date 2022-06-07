Ohio Woman Breaks Fiancé Out Of Prison

This Ohio woman took 'till death do us part' a little too seriously when she decided to assist in breaking her fiancé out of prison. According to NBC4, all of the inmates who escaped were being held for non-violet drug charges. Reports from the local sheriffs office show that the inmates fled the vicinity by climbing a fence.

The Ohio State Highway patrol, along with other local deputies, began to search for the escaped inmates. NBC4 noted that the prison staff saw Allie Angelo near the fence before the men escaped. Her ex husband, Matthew Sladen, actually assisted in helping her fiancé escape. Sladen later retreated to a Walmart in Waverly where he was detained by police.

At the end of the day on Monday, police were able to find four of the five men that escaped. Two of the men were found near a road very close to the prison and were taken back into custody. Another was found near a historic property in Wheelersburg and gave up the location of a fourth inmate who was hiding near a mobile home off of Selby Avenue.

46-year-old Thomas Charles Comberger remains on the loose. Sladen and Angelo face felony charges for helping the inmates escape from the prison.