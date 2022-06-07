Texas Is Home To 6 Of The Top 20 Safest Big Cities In America

By Ginny Reese

June 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in.

Cheapism compiled a list of America's top 20 safest big cities. The website states, "Among America's larger population centers (over 200,000 residents), these are the 20 safest big cities in the U.S. in 2018 according to data from neighborhood watchdog site, Niche."

Texas has six of the top 20 cities on the list, with one of them even being the second-safest big city in America. Plano came in at number two on the list. The website explains:

"On the northern side of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area lies Plano. The city is an affluent suburb and home to many big name corporate headquarters. Only violent crime is notably higher here, though still very low, with only two murders and 72 assault cases reported annually per 100,000 residents."

El Paso, Irving, Laredo, Austin, and Arlington also made the list.

Here are all the top 20 safest big cities in America:

  1. Irvine, CA
  2. Plano, TX
  3. Scottsdale, AZ
  4. Virginia Beach, VA
  5. Boise, ID
  6. Henderson, NV
  7. El Paso, TX
  8. Irving, TX
  9. Lincoln, NE
  10. Laredo, TX
  11. Madison, WI
  12. Anaheim, CA
  13. New York City, NY
  14. Mesa, AZ
  15. San Diego, CA
  16. Austin, TX
  17. Arlington, TX
  18. San Jose, CA
  19. Lexington, KY
  20. Aurora, CO

Click here to check out the full study.

