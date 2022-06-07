This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Pennsylvania

A East Earl restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Pennsylvania.

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Hae Jang as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"The longest buffet in Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County (clocking in at 200 feet), Shady Maple in East Earl boasts a massive selection of expertly prepared Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine," the Daily Meal's Dan Myers wrote. "A breakfast buffet hits all the right notes — make sure to try the scrapple — but the buffet really comes alive at lunch and dinner, when 46 salad bar items, eight homemade breads, five soups, six cheeses, eight meats, 14 vegetables, eight pies, six cakes and the sundae bar are just the beginning."

Here is the Daily Meal's full list of the best dish in every state: