This Is The Best Amusement Park In California

Nothing says Summer fun like spending a day with family and friends at a local amusement park. This specific amusement park happens to be the most popular in all of California.

According to U.S News & World Report, the best amusement park in all of California is Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Located just over 30 miles from Los Angeles, it is known for its thrilling rollercoasters, and multitude of ride options for children. There is a new rollercoaster coming to the park this Summer that breaks a world record.

Here is what U.S News & World Report had to say about the best amusement park in California:

"About 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, Six Flags Magic Mountain is a family-friendly amusement park with rides and attractions geared to visitors from every age group. The park currently features 19 roller coasters, with a 20th – Wonder Woman Flight of Courage – slated to open in summer 2022 as the world's longest and tallest single-rail coaster. Other attractions at one of the top theme parks in the U.S. include an array of smaller rides for kids and families, as well as myriad on-site dining and nightly entertainment. The park offers both single-day admission and passes that work all summer long."

