This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dog In Louisiana

Is there anything more American than a hot dog? No matter if you enjoy the classic ketchup and mustard toppings or prefer it loaded up with tomatoes, chili or sauerkraut, you can customize hot dogs however you like to make your perfect bite.

Using reviews from locals and tourists, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best hot dog served in each state, including a specialty dog up for sale in Louisiana. While some regions of the country may be famous for their take on the American favorite, like a Chicago dog or the classic New York City dog, tasty dogs can be found all across the U.S. According to the site:

"From the classic frankfurter to unique twists that take advantage of local ingredients (looking at you, Hawaii!), you can rest assured that no matter where you go in America, there's a place to satisfy your hankering for a hot dog."

So where can you find Louisiana's best hot dog?

Cochon Butcher

Located in New Orleans, Cochon Butcher has a wide selection of incredible menu options, including several house-made sausages. While you can enjoy the sausages on their own, they also offer a Cajun Pork Dog on a pretzel bun with black-eyed pea chili and sauerkraut.

Cochon Butcher is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best hot dog in Louisiana:

"James Beard award-winning chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski prepare the hot dogs at Cochon Butcher by hand. They're made with local meat and placed in a pretzel-style bun. 'Can't say enough about this place!' wrote a reviewer. 'Soooo delicious... staff is friendly, place is cute. Vibe was on point for lunch.'"

Check out the full list here to see the best hot dog in each state.