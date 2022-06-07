This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dog In North Carolina

Is there anything more American than a hot dog? No matter if you enjoy the classic ketchup and mustard toppings or prefer it loaded up with tomatoes, chili or sauerkraut, you can customize hot dogs however you like to make your perfect bite.

Using reviews from locals and tourists, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best hot dog served in each state, including a specialty dog up for sale in North Carolina. While some regions of the country may be famous for their take on the American favorite, like a Chicago dog or the classic New York City dog, tasty dogs can be found all across the U.S. According to the site:

"From the classic frankfurter to unique twists that take advantage of local ingredients (looking at you, Hawaii!), you can rest assured that no matter where you go in America, there's a place to satisfy your hankering for a hot dog."

So where can you find North Carolina's best hot dog?

Hot Dog World

Located in Hendersonville, Hot Dog World has plenty of "great hot dogs," like the Slaw Dog or Smoked Sausage Dog, but the most popular offering is the House Special. Hot Dog World is located at 226 Kanuga Road in Hendersonville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best hot dog in North Carolina:

"Hot Dog World is a family business that's been a staple in the community since 1986. Their mission is simple: dedication to providing customers with a positive dining experience. Hot Dog World's menu offers 10 hot dogs and one corn dog, the most popular being the House Special Dog, which is topped with chili, mustard, and onion. There is also a vegetarian option and, if you're really hunger, the Foot Long, which is a quarter pound of meat topped with mustard, chili, onion, and slaw.

Check out the full list here to see the best hot dog in each state.