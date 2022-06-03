This Bakery Has The Best Donut In North Carolina

Donuts are the best pick-me-up. Whether you pair your favorite donut with a cup of coffee in the morning or just want a sweet afternoon snack, there are plenty of amazing local donut shops waiting to serve up some of the best treats, from traditional cake or yeast donuts to toppings-heavy or flavorful jelly-filled.

Eat This, Not That! partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in each state based on star ratings and reviews to find which tasty treat stood out above the rest. According to the site:

"We all know the classic donut chains that satisfy sweet cravings daily and by the dozen ... But for those looking for a more deluxe sweet treat, we've got you covered."

So which bakery has the best donut in North Carolina?

Superior Bakery

Located in Fayetteville, Superior Bakery serves up the best donut in the state, with its peanut butter donuts being named the best of the best. The bakery was even recently named to Yelp's 2022 list of the 100 best donut shops in America.

Superior Bakery is located at 2433 Hope Mills Road in Fayetteville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best donut in the state:

"For Superior Bakery, the name says it all. You'll be hard-pressed to find a review under five stars on the donut shop's Yelp page and for good reason. The family-operated bakery has been in business since 1956 and fans rave about the friendly service (and the peanut butter donuts).

Check out the full list here to find the best donut shops around the country.