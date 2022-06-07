WATCH: Florida Man Drives Corvette Through Flood Waters In Miami

As thousands of South Florida residents deal with intense flooding from a tropical storm, one Florida driver wasn't scared of the high waters. A viral video shows the undeterred man driving his black C8 Corvette on a badly-flooded Miami street as shocked onlookers watch from their homes.

"What is he doing? How does he do that?" someone is heard saying as Corvette sprays water and trudges through the flood. You can see water constantly washing over the luxury car's hood before it makes it out onto drier land and continues its drive.

The video surfaced on r/IdiotsInCars, which has over 62,500 upvotes and plenty of comments about the ridiculous stunt.

"This is clearly a Stingray model," a viewer ironically points out.

"When you see this corvette go up for sale in a few months for 40k you’ll know why," a YouTube comment reads.

"Well... he did it... Perhaps I'm the idiot. LOL," someone says.

"Aight, not buying ANY used black c8 from the US," one Redditor posted. "It’s generally good advice to not purchase any vehicle that has seen the state of Florida," another user responded to the comment.

GM Authority, a car news blog, pointed out that while the Corvette was able to push through the floodwater, that doesn't mean it won't experience some kind of damage.

"The C8 Corvette has its engine-mounted midship, though, which allows the nose to push through the water without flooding the engine compartment," writer Sean McEachern explains. "This is still ill-advised, though, as the Corvette still has heat exchangers and other components out front that could be damaged. Deep flood waters like this can also damage electrical components."