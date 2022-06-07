This Is The Most Interesting Job In Chicago

What someone finds interesting, another may find completely boring. Though "interesting" is almost always a matter of opinion, there is still data to be drawn that encompasses the most uniquely popular jobs in each state. Sourcing data from the Bureau Of Labor Statistics, Financial Buzz narrowed down jobs that were a bit out of the ordinary that still seemed to be more popular in a specific state versus the national average.

According to a list compiled by Finance Buzz, the most interesting job in Chicago is a survey researcher. Survey researchers will use data to produce surveys on a variety of topics ranging from politics to health.

Here is what Finance Buzz had to say about the most interesting job in all of Chicago:

"Ever take a survey to make a little extra cash? Whether the topic is politics, finance, health, or education, it’s up to survey researchers to gather this information so we can have a better understanding of people’s opinions, preferences, beliefs, or desires. Venture to Illinois, and you’ll find survey researchers make up one of the highest shares of employment, not just in the state but also across the United States. Some of their responsibilities include planning and designing surveys, determining how to best deliver surveys, and analyzing and summarizing survey data."

