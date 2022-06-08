Florida Man Scores Insane Lottery Prize From Scratch-Off Ticket

Several Florida lottery players struck big and take home life-changing amounts of money this year. One man is taking home a monster-sized prize after playing a scratch-off game, according to WFLA on Wednesday (June 8).

George Demetriades, who lives in Bonita Springs, won the top prize of $25 million (that's right, million) in the 500X THE CASH game. Reporters say he claimed his earnings at the Florida Lottery's Fort Myers District Office on May 11.

The lucky winner decided to take home a one-time payment, and the amount is outrageous: $20,560,000!

According to lottery officials, Demetriades bought his scratch-off ticket from a Circle K located at 10460 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The store is also getting a sweet $50,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

WFLA learned from Florida Lottery that the "$25 million prize is the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game... The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50."

Plenty of Floridians have walked away much wealthier after playing 500X THE CASH. Two Florida men spent $50 on the game and ended up with huge gains earlier this year. A Florida woman says she plans on paying off her mother's house after winning big from the scratch-off game.