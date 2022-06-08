Florida Woman's Car Engine Bursts Into Flames Nearly An Hour After Purchase

A Florida woman says she's lucky to be alive after her car engine exploded -- not even an hour after she purchased it.

Emmalee Wyatt told WFLA she finally purchased her dream car, a 2013 Subaru BRZ, after saving for years. While she was driving home from Victory Auto Mall, a used car dealership in Tampa, the 20-year-old driver recalls hearing "a sizzling sound" and smelling smoke.

“There was just a loud boom and the engine literally exploded,” she recounts the experience. "I mean, within a blink of an eye, the whole car, it was filled with so much smoke I couldn’t see." Wyatt also claims the vehicle started acting up, wildly locking and unlocking the doors as she struggled to breathe. Luckily, a passerby was able to save her from the burning car.

"I could have died," Wyatt says.