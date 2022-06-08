Florida Woman's Car Engine Bursts Into Flames Nearly An Hour After Purchase
By Zuri Anderson
June 8, 2022
A Florida woman says she's lucky to be alive after her car engine exploded -- not even an hour after she purchased it.
Emmalee Wyatt told WFLA she finally purchased her dream car, a 2013 Subaru BRZ, after saving for years. While she was driving home from Victory Auto Mall, a used car dealership in Tampa, the 20-year-old driver recalls hearing "a sizzling sound" and smelling smoke.
“There was just a loud boom and the engine literally exploded,” she recounts the experience. "I mean, within a blink of an eye, the whole car, it was filled with so much smoke I couldn’t see." Wyatt also claims the vehicle started acting up, wildly locking and unlocking the doors as she struggled to breathe. Luckily, a passerby was able to save her from the burning car.
"I could have died," Wyatt says.
Reporters obtained the Fire Marshal's report on the fire, and officials say "a mechanical failure within the engine compartment" caused the explosion. Subaru records also show Wyatt's car had a recall for engine stalling that's since been repaired.
The situation has been a nightmare for the 20-year-old since the car explosion. Geico, her car insurance provider, has rejected her claim after barely responding to her and reporters. Victory Auto Mall also offered little reprieve when WFLA contacted the business:
"The general manager said the dealership feels for Wyatt but isn’t responsible and that what happened to the car 'happens sometimes.' When asked if she could get a refund, he said that was up to the owner, who wasn’t available and has not returned a call."
“I got to feel the excitement of owning my very first dream car for not even an hour before it was just taken away,” the dismayed woman told reporters. “It all literally blew up in my face.”
