Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

The Foo Fighters have teamed up with the Hawkins Family to honor the life of late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. Set to take place in the fall, the shows will "celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate."

The first tribute show will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the second on September 27th at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The lineups for each show have not yet been announced but are expected to be announced shortly. The band took to Instagram to announce the shows writing, "For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother."