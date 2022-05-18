This Arizona Town Had The Largest Rent Price Increase In The Entire Country

One Arizona town is quickly becoming one of the most expensive cities to live. A new study from rent.com shows that Chandler is quickly surpassing Scottsdale as one of the priciest places to live.

Chandler had the largest rent increase in two-bedroom apartment rental prices year-over-year with a 68.6% incline. This is the most significant increase in the entire country. On the opposite end of that spectrum, Scottsdale had one of the largest rent decreases in two-bedroom rent prices, with an 11.5% decrease. Scottsdale still holds the highest price for a one-bedroom apartment with the price running around $2,900 per month.

Chandler's average rental price for a two bedroom is now around $2,900 per month. Here are the top seven most expensive cities for two-bedroom rentals in Arizona:

Chandler- $2,900 Scottsdale- $2,767 Gilbert- $2,387 Mesa- $1,778 Tempe- $1,765 Phoenix- $1,754 Tucson- $1,623

Click here to check out the full study.