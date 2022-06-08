Here's The Best Beach In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

June 8, 2022

Family vacation holiday, Happy family running on the beach in the sunset. Back view of a happy family on a tropical beach and a car on the side.
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is the peak time for vacations. That means thousands of people are heading to the beach. Not all beaches are near the sea. You can drop by a lake, river, marina, or hot springs for a similar feel.

If you feel like hitting the waters but need some help picking a spot, Tripsavvy found the best beach in every state. Their pick for Colorado is Grand Lake!

Funny enough, it's also known as the "Snowmobiling Capital of Colorado" -- during the winter, of course. Anyways, here's why writers chose this beach:

"Enjoy views of the Rocky Mountains while being surrounded by dense national forest on three sides at Grand Lake, the largest and deepest natural lake in Colorado. You can fish for salmon or trout or explore the lake on a rented boat. Make time for a visit to Rocky Mountain National Park, where you can spot bighorn sheep, black bears, elk, and moose. As part of the Colorado River headwaters, Grand Lake is also host to several seasonal events and festivals. Be sure to drink plenty of water as Grand Lake sits at an elevation of 8,369 feet."

There are plenty of other summer activities to take part in while in Grand Lake, too. You can go hiking, boating, fishing, mountain biking, sailing, or take an ATV and experience the town.

If you need more beach recommendations from Tripsavvy, click HERE to check out their full list.

