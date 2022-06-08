Master P Honors His Late Daughter's Life: 'We Ain't Gon' Grieve No More'

"I love my daughter," Master P began. "Man I miss her. I always was her parachute but now she's my parachute up in the sky looking over me. We ain't gon' grieve no more. We gon' celebrate because now I'm going to be able to take care of million of kids and save millions of lives. I'm going to get out here and play my part. I know that God put me in this world for a passion and a purpose. Mental illness and substance abuse is a serious thing."



Master P's touching words come not long after investigators alleged that Miller passed away from a drug overdose. According to a report TMZ published last week, police found drug paraphernalia at the scene of her death. Although they believe she may have overdosed, no other illegal substances were discovered. An autopsy was completed on her body but the toxicology report won't be ready for a few weeks. If any traces of deadly drugs like fentanyl are found, then police will immediately begin looking for whoever provided her with the drugs.



You can watch Master P's entire set at Funk Fest below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE