Master P Wants To Protect Young Rappers With This Smart Piece Of Advice

“Even that you look at this culture in Hip Hop why we dying so young," he continued, "because we don’t have the right leadership or the right older people around us to tell us that we wrong, because we just see the money. ‘Oh, these guys making money.’ Even the parents end up being friends. One thing I love about my parents and my grandparents, they never was my friends. When I went to them, I know that I got the real. I think that people as parents, if you got a young person that’s in Hip Hop, or just in general, in life, stop trying to cheat the game.”

Master P also pointed out that artists shouldn't be flashing off their wealth the way some artists do on social media and in music videos. He asserted that rap OG's discourage the younger generation from boasting their riches whenever the opportunity arises. Later on, he recommended that artists educate themselves and "invest in something positive" that will further their careers and lives.

“My thing is we got to start using our minds now and start thinking outside of the box to say, ‘We have to educate ourselves,’ especially when you get some money,” P said. “If you don’t educate yourself, you are not going to be around and you’re going to die young because you don’t care about it. A lot of these guys really want to die young. They doing it. Think about it. You know drugs kill you, why you keep doing it? A lot of people don’t want to be it because they realize they don’t want to get older; because they don’t have a plan for the future."