Paramore's 'Misery Business' Just Hit A Jaw-Dropping Milestone

Paramore's "Misery Business" turned 15 earlier this month, and it received quite the impressive birthday present. As Rocksound reports, the iconic track has been certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. To put it in perspective, that's the equivalent of six million sales. The Riot! single is the band's most certified single. "Ain't It Fun" is 3x Platinum and "Still Into You," "Decode" and "The Only Exception" all 2x Platinum.

In April, Billie Eilish brought Hayley Williams out during her Coachella set to perform the song (despite Williams retiring the song from Paramore's live set back in 2018). Watch the duet here and revisit the "Misery Business" video above.

At the beginning of the year, Williams announced that Paramore was working on their first album in five years.

“We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us," she admitted at the time. "We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same s***. It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record, and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for After Laughter. It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”

No more details about the album have been shared.